Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Price Down 14.3% After Earnings Miss

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 66,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 268,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 21.15%.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $53,975.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,227.20. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 16.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 73.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $831.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

