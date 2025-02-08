Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TSE:CM

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$108.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CM opened at C$89.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$59.53 and a 12-month high of C$95.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Susan Rimmer sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$93,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guse sold 5,360 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.28, for a total value of C$499,985.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,043.60. This trade represents a 92.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 177,012 shares of company stock worth $16,687,218 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

