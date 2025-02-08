Desjardins Forecasts Lower Earnings for Royal Bank of Canada

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at C$170.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$167.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$127.60 and a 12 month high of C$180.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$3,555,721.76. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.09, for a total transaction of C$272,363.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,427.24. This trade represents a 98.40 % decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,150 shares of company stock worth $3,882,024.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.