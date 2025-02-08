Desjardins Issues Negative Outlook for TSE:LB Earnings

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.67.

LB stock opened at C$27.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.45 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

