Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TSE:BMO Earnings

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.92.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$142.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.34. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$109.02 and a twelve month high of C$147.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

In related news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

