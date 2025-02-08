Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for TSE:TD Earnings

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$98.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$82.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$78.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.22 and a 52-week high of C$87.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

