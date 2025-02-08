DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.39. DHT has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in DHT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DHT by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

