Digital Turbine Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 182% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,157 call options.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 571,216 shares in the company, valued at $805,414.56. The trade was a 21.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,610. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 104.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of APPS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.