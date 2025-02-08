Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

DEI opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -176.30 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -760.00%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

