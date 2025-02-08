DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,309,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 907,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

