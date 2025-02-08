E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Acquires 17,240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Alphabet by 87.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 32.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $187.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

