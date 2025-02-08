Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.6 %

EA stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,688. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,889,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.