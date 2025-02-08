Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $117.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Research analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $1,055,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,058,268.95. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 24.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

