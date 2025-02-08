Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $1,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,058,268.95. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Enova International by 28.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Enova International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

