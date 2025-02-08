Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Maxim Group Analyst Says

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Maxim Group from $108.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

Get Enova International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,054,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,125,389.75. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth about $772,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 24.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.