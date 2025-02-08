Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.39, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

