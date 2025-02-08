Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $82.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENPH. BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 144.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

