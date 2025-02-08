Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.79.

About Enservco

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.