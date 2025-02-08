Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on E
Enterprise Group Price Performance
Enterprise Group Company Profile
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.