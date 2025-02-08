Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSE E opened at C$2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.92. Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

