Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 810,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,839,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,336,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,639,000 after buying an additional 278,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after buying an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

