Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lantheus Q1 Earnings

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lantheus in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $25,955,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 58.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

