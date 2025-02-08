Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.1 %

EQR opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.93. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $309,425.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,622.48. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

