Ero Copper Q4 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE ERO opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ero Copper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

