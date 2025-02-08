Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 196,700 shares of company stock worth $12,762,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.