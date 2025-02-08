Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $425.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.89.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $338.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $333.05 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.48 and a 200 day moving average of $373.87.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 16.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 36.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

