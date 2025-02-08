Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

