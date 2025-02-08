Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Exelon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

