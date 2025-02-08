Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Exodus Movement Price Performance
Shares of Exodus Movement stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Exodus Movement has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $117.40.
Exodus Movement Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exodus Movement
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.