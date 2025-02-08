Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Exodus Movement stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Exodus Movement has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $117.40.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

