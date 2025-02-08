Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Head-To-Head Review

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 ARC Resources 0 0 1 2 3.67

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.05%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% ARC Resources 26.33% 16.60% 10.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and ARC Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.55 $1.18 billion $1.37 13.22

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

