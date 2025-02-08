Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $108.71 and last traded at $108.82. Approximately 2,846,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,715,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.88.

Specifically, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

