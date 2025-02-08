EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,000,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 529,603 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $12.36.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EZCORP

Insider Buying and Selling at EZCORP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EZCORP news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $428,403.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $822,725.64. The trade was a 34.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,608.11. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $731.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.