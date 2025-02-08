EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,000,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 529,603 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $12.36.
Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EZCORP Stock Up 8.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $731.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
