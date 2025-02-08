Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $446.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.25. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $375.31 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Ferrari by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 13.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

