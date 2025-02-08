Fiduciary Advisors Inc. Invests $39,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,015,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,783,000 after acquiring an additional 231,886 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Alphabet by 3,398.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 5,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.