Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

