Financial Analysis: Everus (NYSE:ECG) & Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and Everus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 0 2 1 0 2.33 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%. Everus has a consensus price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Everus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.6% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 7.65% 30.18% 10.63% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Everus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $4.03 billion 0.49 $295.90 million $3.06 6.92 Everus $2.85 billion 1.26 $137.23 million N/A N/A

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Everus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company markets its homes under various brands, including Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes. It also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.