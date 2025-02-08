First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,087,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 895,561 shares.The stock last traded at $55.05 and had previously closed at $53.80.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

