First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.75. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,407,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First of Long Island by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 73.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

