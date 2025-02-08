First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First of Long Island Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.75. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island
First of Long Island Company Profile
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
