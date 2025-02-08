FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

