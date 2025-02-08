Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $20.21. Flowers Foods shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 912,185 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

