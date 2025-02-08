FMC (NYSE:FMC) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. FMC has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $433,898. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in FMC by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FMC by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

