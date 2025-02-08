FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $433,898 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

