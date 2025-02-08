Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

