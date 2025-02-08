Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

