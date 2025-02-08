FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in FOX by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in FOX by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

