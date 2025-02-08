FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.24, for a total value of $635,527.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,936,593.60. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $9,169,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,046 shares in the company, valued at $121,588,349.12. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock valued at $435,387,895 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $714.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $725.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

