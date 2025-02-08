FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Cut by Raymond James

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.