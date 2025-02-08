FY2025 EPS Estimates for MTAL Cut by National Bank Financial

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

MTAL opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.