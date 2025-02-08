FY2025 EPS Forecast for NXP Semiconductors Raised by Analyst

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $10.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.43. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.15.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 724,951 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,396,000 after buying an additional 511,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.