Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) Announces CFO Transition and Appointment of New CFOGenelux Corporation, a leading biotechnology company, recently disclosed in an SEC filing that Lourie Zak has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediat

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Genelux’s 8K filing here.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories