Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.20 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

